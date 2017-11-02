FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken.
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo

National

Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:48 PM

LOS ANGELES

Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized while his team was losing the World Series.

Police say officers answered a burglary alarm at the Encino, California, home Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. There's no word on the value of the items.

Puig was at Dodger Stadium, where the team lost Game 7 to Houston 5-1.

A neighbor, Zach Eliass, tells KABC-TV that Puig's two German shepherds got out of an open gate. Eliass took them in until Puig returned home and calmly thanked him.

Puig bought the home about a month ago.

Earlier this year, burglars hit Puig's Sherman Oaks, California, home and stole about $170,000 in jewelry and other items while he was at spring training in Arizona.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video