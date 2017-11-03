4-foot-long lizard found in Southern California backyard

In this still frame taken from video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an employee holds a crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor, a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, and native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home. It's legal to own them in the California and if the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. John Welsh