A mom wrote her daughter one last letter before dying. Now it’s giving comfort to thousands

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 03, 2017 8:01 AM

At first, Hannah Summers didn’t think she was going to share the letter. After surgery, treatment and months of fighting, her mother had finally succumbed to kidney cancer, she wrote on Facebook. Her mom, Peggy Summers, was a para professional at New Haven High School in Indiana when she died at age 55, according to her obituary.

But before she’d passed, she wrote letters to her family – and Hannah had just found hers.

And the more she read the letter, she wrote, she began to feel like she wanted to share her mom’s last words of advice and enthusiasm with the world. So she did.

Now thousands of people have read those last words, and say they’re being reminded of how much they are thankful for their own mothers and not to take that for granted.

“I’m sorry, I tried my best to beat this terrible disease but I guess God has other things for me to do,” the letter begins. “Please don’t be mad, bad things happen in life and we have to learn to deal with it no matter how much it hurts.”

Her mother writes that she knows her daughter will be a “wonderful” nurse, just as she is a “wonderful” person. She fusses (just like a mom) at Hannah about her studies at college, keeping an emergency kit in her car in the winter and to be careful around boys, though “not all (of them) are bad,” she writes.

“It makes me smile because it's so like mom to be worrying about me getting stranded in my car during the winter or getting overwhelmed with school and work,” Hannah wrote on Facebook.

“I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been,” her mom writes. “You are going to do great in life and I will be smiling with you through all the important moments in your life. Enjoy life and live each day as if it is your last because none of us know if today will be the last.”

Hannah posted the letter on Facebook and on Twitter, and now thousands of people have been comforted by Peggy’s last words of motherly love, and have shared their own stories of losing loved ones.

Peggy died on Tuesday, Oct. 31 after being moved to hospice earlier in the month, Hannah wrote on Twitter. She wrote that she was amazed and thankful that her mom’s words have brought comfort to so many people around the world.

