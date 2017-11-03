‘Medieval-type torture.’ Teacher taped student’s mouth shut, tormented her, suit says

A special needs student faced abuse in her school for years, and even had her mouth taped shut by her teacher after she kept “making noises,” lawyer Jonathan Marko told WDIV Local 4.
Now a lawsuit names the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, former supervisor Anne Nakon, Nesa Johnson, a former teacher, and two additional unnamed people as the defendants in what Marko told WDIV was a “horrible, horrible ordeal” for the young woman.
The woman, now 26, was a student at High Point School in Ann Arbor, Mich., for more than 10 years, where she faced “medieval-type torture” from her instructors, Marko told the Detroit Free Press.
The lawsuit alleges that a teacher wrapped tape around the woman’s mouth and then sent a photo and text of it to the mother with the caption “Help. She won’t be quiet!!!” reported the Ann Arbor News.
The woman, who has cerebral palsy and cognitive impairments, cannot speak or move her hands and arms, reported WXYZ.
“Taping a special-needs student's mouth shut is appalling in-and-of-itself, but was especially torturous for (the student), who is physically unable to remove the tape, has trouble breathing and clearing her throat, and breathes out of her mouth,” the lawsuit reads, according to the Ann Arbor News.
A spokesperson for the department released a statement assuring parents that the districts “(takes) the health, safety, and education of all of our students very seriously,” and the family did not report any complaints until nearly a year after the alleged abuse occurred, the Detroit News reported.
“When we were first informed of the family's concern, we immediately conducted a complete investigation and took appropriate remedial action,” the spokesperson continued.
The lawsuit also claims hot coffee was spilled on the woman’s leg, which led to third-degree burns, though the school countered by saying the woman had spilled the coffee on herself, the Detroit Free Press reported. The allegations also include that teachers intentionally over-medicated her to keep her quiet and sedated, isolated her in the bathroom and slapped her across the face, reported the Detroit News.
The supervisor of special education programs, Anne Nakon, who is also named in the suit, told the Detroit Free Press she had no idea any abuse was occurring, and would have “immediately investigated” had it been brought to her attention.
Marco told WDIV that the family waited to pull out of the district because they had no where else to go.
“It's not like there are a lot of options,” he told the site.
Comments