Chief defense counsel released from contempt sentence in USS Cole case

WASHINGTON Military authorities ordered the release of a Marine general confined to his trailer park quarters at Guantanamo’s Camp Justice for refusing to obey a military judge’s order.
Brig. Gen. John Baker was serving a 21-day sentence that began Wednesday after the military judge in the USS Cole case found Baker in contempt of court in a showdown over who has the authority to release attorneys of record. The 50-year-old career military officer, who is the second highest-ranking lawyer in the Marine Corps., is chief defense counsel for military commissions.
The release was ordered just before a hearing in Washington, D.C. on a habeas corpus unlawful detention petition a group of criminal defense lawyers had filed. However, the sentence could be re-imposed later, and Baker’s contempt conviction was not vacated.
Baker has refused an order by the USS Cole case judge, Air Force Col. Vance Spath, to rescind his decision to release three civilian defense lawyers from the case. At issue is whether he or Spath actually have the power to let war court lawyers of record go. Spath says that’s the role of a judge. Baker says in the case of military commissions, the tribunal system set up after the Sept. 11 attacks, it is solely his domain.
The three defense lawyers – Rick Kammen, Rosa Eliades and Mary Spears – asked to be taken off the case of Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, who is accused of plotting the al Qaeda suicide bombing of the warship off Aden, Yemen, in October 2000. Seventeen U.S. sailors died in the attack, and Nashiri could face execution if he’s convicted. The lawyers cited classified ethical reasons for wanting to be taken off the case, but without their participation Nashiri does not have an attorney trained in capital defense on his team.
Nashiri’s trial continued Friday, despite the absences of the three lawyers. His lone remaining attorney, Navy Lt. Alaric Piette, refused to question some witnesses that were called to be there by the defense, saying he had done no cross-examinations in a capital case before.
