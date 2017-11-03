Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager

Jorge "Lumni" Sanders-Galvez hands back a handgun to Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Perras as he testifies during his first-degree murder trial, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk, Iowa. Sanders-Galvez is one of two men accused of killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington, Iowa. The Hawk Eye via AP, Pool John Lovretta