Video shows a cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from a football game

A video shared on social media shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman he was helping other officers eject from Hard Rock Stadium during the University of Miami football game against Virginia Tech.
Saturday night’s incident at the nationally televised game was posted on the Instagram account The 5th Year.
In the video, four Miami-Dade officers, three men and one woman, attempt to remove a female fan. She was in a stairway between rows, hanging onto a friend’s shirt with her right hand.
As the officers hoist her above them and begin moving up the stairs, she swings at the officer holding her right leg — a forehand that grazed the back of his head and a backhand swing that caught him on the left side of his face.
The officer responded with a right hook flush to her face.
A spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Sunday that details of the incident are being gathered.
