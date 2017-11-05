State troopers explore public shaming of drunken drivers. But does it go too far?

A proposal to force convicted drunken drivers to use special “scarlet letter” license plates to identify them to other motorists has sparked debate in Colorado.
The Colorado State Patrol posted a poll on the idea Friday to Twitter. With 351 votes as of Sunday morning, 40 percent of respondents backed the idea, while 33 percent agreed with requiring a special license plate after two DUI convictions and 7 percent said it might be acceptable under special conditions. Twenty percent of respondents said the idea goes too far.
Some who responded to the post on Twitter were enthusiastic about the idea.
“In fact their driving privilege should be taken from them. Never drive if you continually stay drunk from dawn to dawn daily,” wrote one poster. “I love it personally. You should be shamed for making poor decisions by putting others life in danger cuz of drnk&driving. EXCELLENT IDEA,” posted another.
And some wanted to take the concept even farther. “Absolutely. And also special ones for those convicted of sex crimes. Especially crimes against children,” posted one.
But others who responded on Twitter had reservations.
“Blown away that a top law enforcement agency is advocating for permanent shaming in this manner. Wrong on so many levels,” responded one poster. Another wrote, “How about tagging drivers (that) re distracted, smoking, wearing wrong type of glasses,wrong type of sunscreen,how about clothes for that day.”
Other critics of the idea raised concerns about children of drunken drivers being shamed at school and questioned the point of publicly shaming drivers. “How in the world does this help anything? What are Joe and Jane Public gonna do when they see it?? Give them a lecture at a red light?” asked one.
Colorado State Patrol officials told Fox21 they were trying to gauge interest in the idea and spark discussion about drunken driving. More than 1,180 people were cited for impaired driving in Colorado during a Labor Day drunken driving enforcement campaign that ran from Aug. 18 to Sept. 5, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. In the same period in 2016, 964 drivers were cited.
Some states have tried similar laws.
Ohio requires drivers with a second DUI conviction or who are found driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit to use yellow license plates with red letters in a program adopted in 1967, reports the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Minnesota, drivers who lose their license for drunken driving can be forced to also surrender their license plates and family members with a valid license may be issued special plates.
Similar programs were previously tried in Oregon and Iowa, reports the site.
