  • Several dead in Texas Church shooting

    A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting.

A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting.
A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

National

Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing multiple people

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 3:58 PM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being "taken down," authorities said.

Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down," but it's not known how the shooter died.

Authorities haven't said how many were killed or wounded, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, told cable news outlets that emergency officials told him more than 20 people were slain and more than 20 others were wounded, though those figures hadn't been confirmed.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said "multiple" victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.

Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, television station KSAT reported.

Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

