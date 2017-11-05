More Videos

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Pause
Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 1:49

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 0:42

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

National

Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among those slain in church shooting

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 05, 2017 4:51 PM

A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to local authorities, including the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

Pomeroy told ABC News his daughter was “one very beautiful, special child.” His wife, Sherri Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town but their daughter had attended the regular Sunday morning service at the church. The couple, married in 1985, have other children and grandchildren, she told the network.

The mission of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, as listed on its Facebook page, is to “honor and glorify God by: Studying his word, sharing his gospel, praying for his guidance, and doing his will not ours.”

Several videos posted by the church on YouTube feature Frank Pomeroy.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

Pause
Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 1:49

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 0:42

Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video