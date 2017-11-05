A Texas church may have lost half its members in mass shooting. These are the victims.

At least 25 people have died after a gunman opened fire in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar confirmed the death toll with The New York Times . A pregnant woman and several children were reported among the dead, according to the Times.
Fourteen-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, the pastor’s daughter, was also among the victims, her father told ABC News.
The pastor and his wife were not at services during the time of the shooting, they said.
“First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy tells ABC his 14yr-old daughter is among the dead—Says she ‘was one very beautiful, special child,’” ABC producer Michael Del MoroVerified tweeted.
Later, CBS news named another child as a victim.
“6yo boy named Rylan was shot 4 times at the church in Sutherland Springs & is now in surgery, according to his uncle who spoke to CBS News,” CBS Correspondent David Begnaud tweeted.
The San Antonio news reported that Amanda Mosel’s 13-year-old goddaughter was also killed. Mosel wasn’t at the church at the time of the shooting, she said.
"There's maybe 50 of us," she said. "It's a small, tight-knit church."
Another person told KENS5 that the shooting was devastating to the congregation.
“Witness tells @KENS5 that about half the congregation was killed during the 11:00a service today at First Baptist Church in #SutherlandSprings - east of San Antonio,” Jason Whitely tweeted.
The town’s population is about 400.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will update.
