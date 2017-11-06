Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 0:47 Lawmaker criticizes secret House meeting on pension plan 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

