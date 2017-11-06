He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:47 What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary? 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 0:47 Lawmaker criticizes secret House meeting on pension plan 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. “Simply put, no one should ever be hungry,” said township Supervisor Alvin Parks. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

