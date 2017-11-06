Comcast customers reported widespread internet outages across the United States Monday afternoon.
Comcast customers reported widespread internet outages across the United States Monday afternoon. DownDetector/Level3 Communications Screenshot
Comcast customers reported widespread internet outages across the United States Monday afternoon. DownDetector/Level3 Communications Screenshot

National

Users report massive Comcast internet outages nationwide

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 06, 2017 2:40 PM

Comcast customers reported widespread, critical internet outages across the United States Modnay afternoon, with reports of outages spiking from nearly none to more than 7,500 within a few hours, according to Down Detector, which tracks outage reports.

A heat map of the outages shows the service interruptions are occuring nationwide. There has been no explanation offered by Comcast, though the company tweeted that it was working to fix any issues.

Some users reported only some websites as inaccessible or slow, including Twitter. Users are still reporting problems as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, though some Twitter users managed to get online long enough to make a few jokes about the situation.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video