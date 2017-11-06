Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:47 What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary? 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 0:42 Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.