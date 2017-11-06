More Videos

National

Millions of Netflix subscribers are the target of an email scam

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 06, 2017 6:41 PM

A recent email scam is targeting the millions of Netflix subscribers.

The subject line says, “Your suspension notification,” and the email contains the Netflix logo.

There is also a link that takes subscribers to a fake Netflix page seeking login information and a credit card number, according to MailGuard, a global SaaS email and web security company.

The email “looks quite convincing” and is “relatively well-designed,” MailGuard says.

The phishing attempt was found over the weekend and has targeted as many as 110 million users, according to Deadline.

Netflix told users that it may ask them to come to its website to update their information, USA Today reports. But, in the bogus email, the links do not go to Netflix, but to the fake page.

Netflix also released a statement Monday saying it takes “the security of our members’ accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure. Unfortunately, these scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.”

