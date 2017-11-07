FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Democrat, gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam describes his view on confederate monuments in McLean, Va. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length.
National

Voters in New Jersey and Virginia elect new governors

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are choosing new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's elections pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length while mimicking Trump's posture on certain social issues.

Swing-state Virginia is expected to be close, as most polls show Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Current governors in both states, Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey, are term-limited.

The outcome of the contests could also shape how candidates campaign in next year's mid-term elections.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in both states.

