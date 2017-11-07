Putin crony sides with Harvey Weinstein, says America is too uptight

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:26 Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance Pause 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 1:00 National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

