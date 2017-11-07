Why are there so many mass shootings in the US? There is an obvious explanation, research shows

Matthew Mata and Erika Gonzalez participate in a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The suspected gunman had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of the church, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday. Jay Janner AP