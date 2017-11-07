Parents at this school can buy armor that makes their kids’ backpacks bullet-resistant

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 0:31 Mangled car made removal of crash victim difficult 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 0:51 Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 1:10 Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble' 0:59 City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop 1:11 UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts

Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts