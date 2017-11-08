For 128 years, a bug stuck in Van Gogh’s painting went unnoticed

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 1:30 How Benny Snell is like superhero 0:29 Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:47 Police give update on shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 1:55 Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 2:31 House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 1:33 Making pimento cheese sticks 2:00 UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star