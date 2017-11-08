Mayoral challenger Jacob Frey talks to the media at his headquarters , Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Minneapolis. Frey has won the Minneapolis mayor’s race, defeating incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota’s largest and most liberal city. Frey, a City Council member, emerged from more than a dozen candidates to challenge Hodges, and got more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner Wednesday.
National

Challenger Frey beats incumbent Hodges for Minneapolis mayor

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:54 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Challenger Jacob Frey has won the Minneapolis mayor's race, defeating incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest and most liberal city.

Frey, a City Council member, emerged from more than a dozen candidates to challenge Hodges, and got more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner Wednesday.

Frey led in the first round of voting Tuesday. On Wednesday the city began redistributing second- and third-choice preferences from losing candidates under its ranked-choice system for municipal elections.

Hodges was seeking a second term. Her first term included steering the city through two high-profile police shootings. That included this summer's death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian native who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her house.

