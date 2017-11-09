National

Ex-principal in Kentucky to be sentenced in child porn case

Associated Press

November 09, 2017 3:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A former Kentucky high school principal who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated is set to be sentenced in federal court.

Judge David J. Hale ordered 37-year-old Stephen Kyle Goodlett of Elizabethtown to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Louisville for his earlier guilty pleas on federal charges of transporting and possessing child pornography.

Goodlett was principal of LaRue County High School from 2013 until his firing last year.

A plea agreement calls for Goodlett to serve nine years in prison.

In court documents, defense attorney Christopher Spedding blamed his client's actions on a pornography addiction. He said Goodlett has cooperated with authorities and is in counseling to treat his addiction.

