An escort thought her client was bad at oral sex. So she shot him in the head, cops say

When the man didn’t log in for his at-home computer job on October 24, his employer became worried and asked for a welfare check. That’s when police found the man sitting against a wall, covered in blood and unable to speak, reported The Herald.
Now an Everett, Washington woman working as an escort is accused of shooting the man twice, stealing his wallet and leaving him for dead in his own home, KIRO reports.
Police say Marissa Wallen, 21, was working as an escort around Snohomish County, Wash., when she was hired by a 36-year-old client to come to his house. Once there, she shot him twice in the head “because he was performing (oral sex) wrong” and she didn’t know how to tell him that, reported MyEverettNews.
Police found the man alive three days later with two bullets still lodged in his head, according to The Herald. He was not able to speak, but was able to indicate that he knew the person who shot him.
She took his wallet and his gun, left him for dead on the floor and took off on a nearly $12,000 spending spree before being arrested, where she admitted to the crime and asked police to call one of her other clients to post her bail, reported MyEverettNews.
At her court hearing, it was revealed that Wallen had 13 active warrants out for her arrest, which Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard said “might be a record,” reported The Herald.
She has since been charged with three felonies, including armed robbery and assault with a gun, according to jail records. Her bail was set at $1 million.
Neighbors told KIRO they were shocked to hear the news, and one man said he heard what he thought was the sound of a hammer at the time the man was shot but hadn’t thought anything of it.
