The unforgettable moment a widow touched the face that once belonged to her husband

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:57 Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:55 John Calipari: I heard Vermont was doing backflips Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. AP

Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. AP