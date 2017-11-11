At 96, WWII pilot tells ‘rest of story’ about daring rogue rescue

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 8 0:57 Diallo: Coach Cal was encouraging to Cats at halftime 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:26 After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:55 John Calipari: I heard Vermont was doing backflips Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. kmyers@kcstar.com

