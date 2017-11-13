Ramped up security at Las Vegas marathon after mass shooting

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2011 file photo, runners stream southward on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Rock 'n Roll Las Vegas Marathon in Las Vegas. More than 40,000 people will run on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, under the watchful eyes of snipers and surrounded by other law-enforcement safety measures during the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, the first large-scale outdoor event the city's hosting since a gunman killed 58 people gathered at a country music festival last month. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo