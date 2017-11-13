Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations.
National

The Latest: McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:27 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Latest on the debate over Roy Moore, Alabama's Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, who faces allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year old girl decades ago. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama "should step aside" in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore's past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

