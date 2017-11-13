Witness: Woman who killed 4 people left threatening message

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Jody Herring is led out of court after her arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Barre, Vt. Herring, who pleaded guilty to killing a social worker and three relatives, is facing sentencing. A five-day sentencing hearing for her starts Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Times Argus via AP, Pool Toby Talbot