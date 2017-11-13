Video recovered, 10 more charged in Penn State frat death

FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, as his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, second and third from left, stand nearby during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa. Parks Miller announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that more charges have been filed against fraternity brothers after investigators recovered deleted surveillance video footage recorded before the Feb. 4, 2017, death of Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. Centre Daily Times via AP, File Abby Drey