Finally, the floor gave way. The partygoers followed it – down to the apartment below

UNT homecoming party takes a frightening turn at student apartments The floor of an over-crowded third-story apartment caved in Saturday night during a party Saturday, Nov. 11. Video provided by Michael Jones of Dallas. The floor of an over-crowded third-story apartment caved in Saturday night during a party Saturday, Nov. 11. Video provided by Michael Jones of Dallas. Michael Jones - Courtesy

