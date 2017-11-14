National

Man pleads guilty to shooting that injured 10-year-old

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 8:41 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

An 18-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun into a home and hitting a 10-year-old girl in the head.

The Hartford Courant reports that Zakhi Davis pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 26.

Davis was 17 when police say he opened fire on a Hartford, Connecticut, home in November 2016. Police say Davis was seeking a gunman who fired into his home a day earlier.

Prosecutors say 10-year-old Ariana Wilson was playing Uno with her grandmother when one of Davis' bullets struck her in the head and lodged itself behind her right eye. The bullet was later removed, and the girl has regained some of her vision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video