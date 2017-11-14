Serbian court suspends sentences in US embassy attack case

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2008, file photo, Serbian police officers carrying injured policeman in front of U.S. Embassy during a rally against Kosovo's declaration of independence, in Belgrade, Serbia. A Serbian court has issued suspended prison sentences for four suspects and acquitted three more who were tried in the 2008 torching of the U.S. embassy in Belgrade after a rally against Kosovo's declaration of independence. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo