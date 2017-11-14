National

Police: Utah man shot wife and 2 kids, then killed himself

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:09 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Police say a Utah man fatally shot his wife and children before killing himself with guns he bought after the family moved from Switzerland months ago.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Tuesday that 45-year-old Timothy Griffith used two guns, one to kill his family and the other to kill himself.

He bought them in September, after they moved to the Utah town in July for his job with Nestle.

Griffith was found dead Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife, Jessica Griffith; 16-year-old stepdaughter, Samantha Badel; and 5-year-old son, Alexendre Griffith. The family dog also was killed.

Jackson says police are still looking for a possible motive.

The family was discovered after Timothy Griffith failed to show up for work and neighbors noticed their cars hadn't moved.

