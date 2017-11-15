Family funeral for a third of Texas church shooting victims

FILE - This April 16, 2017, photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims John and Crystal Holcombe in Floresville, Texas. John survived the shooting but his wife Crystal, who was pregnant, was killed along with three of their children Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church. John Holcombe will hold a funeral Wednesday, Nov. 15, for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece. Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event center in Floresville, about 12 miles from the church where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the center. The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date.
FILE - This April 16, 2017, photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims John and Crystal Holcombe in Floresville, Texas. John survived the shooting but his wife Crystal, who was pregnant, was killed along with three of their children Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church. John Holcombe will hold a funeral Wednesday, Nov. 15, for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece. Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event center in Floresville, about 12 miles from the church where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the center. The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date. Torie McCallum via AP, File)
FILE - This April 16, 2017, photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims John and Crystal Holcombe in Floresville, Texas. John survived the shooting but his wife Crystal, who was pregnant, was killed along with three of their children Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church. John Holcombe will hold a funeral Wednesday, Nov. 15, for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece. Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event center in Floresville, about 12 miles from the church where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the center. The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date. Torie McCallum via AP, File)

National

Family funeral for a third of Texas church shooting victims

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 1:10 AM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

One of the survivors of a mass shooting at a small Texas church will hold a funeral Wednesday for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece.

John Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event center in Floresville, Texas, about 12 miles from the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the center.

The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date.

Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 25 people at the church Nov. 5. Authorities have put the official toll at 26, because Holcombe's wife, Crystal Holcombe, was pregnant.

Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video