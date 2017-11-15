This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:09 5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:32 Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 0:53 Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:57 Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 3:13 Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. Demetris Payne Facebook

