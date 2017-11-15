Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos 0:50 Trouble in toyland: What to look for when shopping for young children Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:09 5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 0:53 Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:46 Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:57 Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas 1:32 Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:33 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:12 This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

