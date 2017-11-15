Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos

Trouble in toyland: What to look for when shopping for young children 0:50

Trouble in toyland: What to look for when shopping for young children

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:11

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:09

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:53

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas 0:57

Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:32

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues 1:12

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

  • Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis

    Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department
Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

National

Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 1:28 PM

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a wall collapsed at the warehouse, smashing part of a fire truck at about 11:30 a.m. Two firefighters had injuries, including one with burns. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

St. Louis Fire Department was called to the warehouse basement fire near 39th Street and Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

By 11:30 a.m., the fire at Park Warehouse Service had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.

According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.

The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trouble in toyland: What to look for when shopping for young children 0:50

Trouble in toyland: What to look for when shopping for young children

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:11

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners 1:09

5 non-pumpkin pies for 5 different types of Thanksgiving dinners

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:53

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas 0:57

Sacha Killeya-Jones shows his stuff against Kansas

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:32

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues 1:12

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video