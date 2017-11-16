National

8-year-old boy returns lost wallet, $1,700 to mugging victim

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

An 8-year-old upstate New York boy is being applauded after finding a crime victim's cash-filled wallet in New York City and returning it to the man.

WCBS-TV reports Frankie Burns found a wallet with $1,700 inside on Saturday when he was preparing for a Gaelic football game in the Bronx. The fourth-grader from Washingtonville in Orange County didn't hesitate to bring the wallet to his father.

After using an identification card inside the wallet, the family was able to find its owner. They say the man had recently been released from the hospital after a mugging. The victim had dropped his wallet after the attack and needed the cash for his rent.

Burns says the man gave him $100 for the act of kindness. The boy he's going to buy a pair of soccer cleats with the reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

This story has been corrected to show boy's first name is Frankie, not Brian.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video