U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez waves at reporters before entering the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Jury deliberations continued on Thursday morning.
National

Jury resumes deliberations in Menendez bribery trial

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:28 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

Jurors have begun a seventh full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.

The panel reconvened Thursday morning in Newark, New Jersey.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and his longtime friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn).

If they don't reach a verdict Thursday, deliberations might resume Monday. The trial hasn't sat on Fridays since it began in early September.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Melgen in exchange for using his political influence. Both men deny the allegations.

