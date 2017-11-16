She upgraded from a Toyota to a Lexus to a BMW — by stealing them all in one day, cops say

One botched car theft wouldn’t stop a Massachusetts woman from stealing another three cars in one day, eventually leading police on a chase that ended with her losing control of a BMW taken from a high-end resort, authorities say.
It started with a Mazda pickup, which police say 33-year-old Chandra Bourelle tried to steal Friday while its owner was shopping in a nearby store in Adams, Massachusetts, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
But the owner of the car saw Bourelle in his Mazda, police say, and ran up and took the keys out of his car before she could speed away.
Police arrested Bourelle, who posted bail and continued on her alleged spree of car thefts that same day, iBerkshires reported.
First, she allegedly stole a Toyota Highlander from a Racing Mart just a half-mile away from the police station she was booked at. Then, police say, authorities were told that someone stole a red Lexus from a resort parking lot, according to MassLive.
An employee at the Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort, located about 25 miles away from the Racing Mart, said he left his car running in front of the resort’s guest registration building and later returned to find Bourelle sitting in the Lexus, the Eagle wrote. The doors were locked, the employee said, and the woman inside sped away without talking to him.
Police say they found the Toyota Highlander stolen from the Racing Mart in the resort’s parking lot, according to MassLive.
It wasn’t long until police received reports of another stolen car, this one a BMW parked in front of the Seven Hills Resort in Lenox, Massachusetts. And, believe it or not, that stolen red Lexus was left unattended in the Seven Hills Resort parking lot, the Eagle wrote.
Tim Garner, Cheshire Police chief, told iBerkshires that an officer allegedly saw Bourelle driving the stolen BMW and immediately chased after her while radioing other officers about her location.
“This was the fourth stolen car of the day for this girl,” Garner told iBerkshires, “so he spins around to go after her.”
The officer lost track of Bourelle for a bit, according to MassLive, but found her again as she allegedly sped away at over 100 miles per hour. Eventually, police say her car spun out of control and she was arrested.
But before getting arrested, she almost hit a tow truck that earlier in the day returned the Toyota Highlander she stole, Garner told iBerkshires, adding that the truck picked up the BMW after Bourelle was arrested.
Bourelle, held without bail, is set to appear in court next month.
