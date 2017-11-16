She taught special ed, but set up shop selling heroin in the school parking lot, police say

Wicomico County, Maryland, Sheriff Michael Lewis called it “the worst act of betrayal.”
A special education teacher was selling heroin and opioid pills on school property, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release on its Facebook page. And she is now in jail, facing seven felony drug charges thanks to a tip from a recovering addict, a former customer who wanted to stay off the junk, according to police.
The teacher at the wrong end of this felony drug arrest is 51-year-old Monica Snee, who was arrested Tuesday leaving the parking lot of Parkside High School in Salisbury, Md., according to the Facebook post.
When deputies searched her SUV, they found 173 capsules of suspected heroin, about 340 oxycodone pills, several strips of suboxone, about $3,000 in cash and a supply of empty plastic baggies, Lewis said in a press conference following the arrest.
Never miss a local story.
The arrest stemmed from a tip the Sheriff’s Office received from a former customer of Snee’s, Lewis said in the press conference.
“We received information from a recovering addict here in Wicomico County,” Lewis said during the press conference. “A man who came forward who wanted to report his source of opioids during a very dark period in his life.”
The tip came in October, according to the police report, at which time the sheriff’s office began an investigation into drug sales at the high school. Lewis said in the press conference that his team did not believe Snee was selling to any students or staff at Parkside High.
According to WJLA-TV, an automated phone message was sent out to parents of children attending the school, specifying that Snee had immediately been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the charges and a school system administrative investigation.
Snee had been employed with the Wicomico County school system since 2000, Donna Hanlin, Superintendent of Wicomico County Schools, said during the press conference.
Heroin and fentanyl overdoses combined to kill 1,462 in Maryland in the first nine months of 2016, a jump of 62 percent from the same period in 2015, according to the Washington Post, citing state data. That, in part, led Maryland Gov. Larry Morgan to declare a state of emergency in the state in March.
By August, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts and Virginia had joined Maryland in declaring the opioid epidemic a state of emergency, according to NPR.
A high school in Portsmouth, Va., saw an arrest of one of its teachers in similar circumstances, when 48-year-old Michael McCormick, who taught algebra, was arrested and charged with selling heroin in June, according to WTKR-TV.
Comments