He had sex with his Rottweilers — and there were pictures that prove it, police say

A Virginia man accused of having sex with and abusing at least some of his eight Rottweiler dogs was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday for what Henrico Circuit Judge James Stephen Yoffy called “absolutely despicable” acts, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The man, 31-year-old Stephen Taylor, reportedly admitted to an officer that he had performed oral sex on one of the dogs, and an examination by a veterinarian found a dog to have an infection on its penis, anal glands and rectum, reported WTVR. Taylor entered an Alford plea to a felony charge and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty in August, the station reported.
Police found 171 images of bestiality, including ten images that showed Taylor performing oral sex on one of the dogs, county attorney Nael Abouzaki said in court, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“I just don’t have any words,” Judge Yoffy said of the graphic nature of the case, according to the Richmond-Times-Dispatch. “This is disgusting.”
Taylor’s roommate, 35-year-old Craig Knox, was arrested in 2016 after authorities said he took part in a child sex ring, which involved the alleged rape of a 9-year-old boy in 2010, reported Lehigh Valley Live.
Days after Knox’s arrest, police returned and arrested Taylor after finding photos of bestiality on a digital device, which included photos of Taylor giving oral sex to one of the dogs, reported WTVR. After his pleas, Taylor maintained that he was not guilty and that Knox was the one who abused the dogs, the station reported.
“It's appalling to me. Just appalling,” a neighbor told WWBT after Knox’s and Taylor’s arrests. “When I talked to (Taylor), he said he was going out to his mom and dad's for a while because he was so upset. Then a week later, I'm watching the news and I see him on the TV and I just freaked.”
Taylor, who is no longer allowed to own any animals, told the court that he was remorseful and had been “going down a very wrong path,” reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
