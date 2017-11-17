National

Police: Florida man left 2 kids in car while in strip club

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida man left a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of a car while he was inside a strip club.

Lee County jail records show that Fort Myers police arrested 23-year-old Willie Lee Jordan Jr. shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 and charged him with two counts of child neglect.

Jordan told police he was inside the strip club for a matter of minutes, but Scarlett's General Manager Christopher Mays told WBBH-TV he was inside for at least 30 minutes.

A customer heard the infant crying and helped the older child unlock the car with the help of staff. Police say the baby was found upside down.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

It's unclear if Jordan has a lawyer.

