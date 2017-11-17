National

Police officer killed in Pennsylvania, gunman at large

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 11:58 PM

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. The officer has not been identified.

Police officers from neighboring towns, some carrying rifles, are scouring the area for the suspect. Police dogs also are being used in the search.

Police recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting at about 11 p.m.

