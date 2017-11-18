A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table 1:49

'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 1:31

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

'He needs to be held accountable' 0:36

'He needs to be held accountable'

  • Thurber's graduation

    Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday.

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands
Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

National

A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

November 18, 2017 08:10 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

As a final parting gift for his seven years of service, one Southern California university gave its beloved mascot the chance to graduate.

Thurber the Bulldog is the mascot for the University of Redlands, a small liberal-arts college an hour outside of Los Angeles. Thurber, 8, began serving as the school’s mascot in 2010, according to the Redlands Daily Facts. He was diagnosed with cancer in early November after a veterinarian found tumors on his spleen and a growth on his heart.

As his condition worsened, the university decided to honor him with a commencement ceremony Monday. In front of 200 people, Thurber was pulled into the Greek Theatre in the same wagon in which he attended football games. He received a pair of bachelor’s degrees in math and psychology with minors in theatre arts and human-animal studies, according to the university.

The graduating class of 2018 knew Thurber likely wouldn’t make it to their graduation. So, they planned a ceremony for him, the university said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You aren’t just a bulldog — you’re a whole university’s best friend,” student Ben Galgano said on the school’s website.

Thurber died Tuesday evening. His handler, professor Beth Doolittle, announced the news on Facebook.

“Thurber crossed the rainbow bridge this afternoon. He is now in peace and comfortable. The last few weeks have been difficult seeing his struggles with his aggressive spleen cancer. He always presented himself to his fans with great aplomb never really showing the discomfort he was experiencing. Thanks to all who loved him and helped celebrate his graduation. I miss him dearly already,” Doolittle wrote. “He was the best dog and mascot ever.”

Thurber’s successor, Addie, will begin her new mascot duties in January. She is the first female bulldog mascot in school history.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table 1:49

'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 1:31

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

'He needs to be held accountable' 0:36

'He needs to be held accountable'

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video