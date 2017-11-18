A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:31 If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:36 'He needs to be held accountable' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

