Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service
Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service

National

Listeria found in not just one, but two packs of guacamole as recall expands

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 19, 2017 09:37 AM

Casa Sanchez has expanded its guacamole recall over the weekend to include all of its Real Guacamole and Spicy Guacamole products after FDA testing found listeria in two packages.

The original recall, announced Wednesday, included only certain Real Guacamole products with an already past Use By date of Nov. 10. This expansion covers all Real Guacamole and Spicy Guacamole, which come in 9-ounce containers have Use By dates ranging from Nov. 10 to Dec. 19, 2017.

Listeria infections are most dangerous, possibly even fatal, to young children, elderly people, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. Miscarriages and stillbirths can result. People in good health might suffer only high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers with this guacamole should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for refund. Those with questions can call Casa Sanchez Foods, a California Bay Area company, at 877-227-2726 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

This is the nation’s third large scale listeria recall in the last week.

Greek food maker Yorgo's nationwide recall also included a shutdown of food production. Also, the Giant, Stop & Shop and Martin’s grocery store chains recalled some corn products for listeria concerns.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

