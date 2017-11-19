Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans for seat safety problem

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause

0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

4:00 Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

1:29 Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?

0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

2:00 'Yes!' How a touchdown helped spur engagement of Kentucky fan injured in shooting