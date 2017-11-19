UCLA basketball player Cody Riley (left) read his statement as he was joined by teammates LiAngelo Ball (center) and Jalen Hill during a news conference Wednesday at UCLA Wednesday in Los Angeles.
UCLA basketball player Cody Riley (left) read his statement as he was joined by teammates LiAngelo Ball (center) and Jalen Hill during a news conference Wednesday at UCLA Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong The Associated Press
UCLA basketball player Cody Riley (left) read his statement as he was joined by teammates LiAngelo Ball (center) and Jalen Hill during a news conference Wednesday at UCLA Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

National

Trump on UCLA players caught shoplifting in China: ‘I should have left them in jail!’

By Adam Darby And Pete Grathoff

The Kansas City Star

November 19, 2017 01:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A day after the father of one of the UCLA basketball players who were detained in China belittled President Donald Trump’s role in their release, Trump responded that he “should have left them in jail.”

LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, on Saturday suggested Trump had little to do with the release of the three Bruins basketball players who were accused of shoplifting and were under house arrest in Hangzhou, China.

“Who?” Ball told ESPN when asked about Trump’s involvement in the situation. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Trump on Sunday responded by tweeting:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

Earlier in the week, Trump wondered whether freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley would thank him for helping them leave China. Trump tweeted: “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday along with Riley and Hill after a flight from Shanghai.

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played' 1:17

Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played'

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:29

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop 1:03

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

'Yes!' How a touchdown helped spur engagement of Kentucky fan injured in shooting 2:00

'Yes!' How a touchdown helped spur engagement of Kentucky fan injured in shooting

  • LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

    LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates arrive back in America after being detained in China for shoplifting. They refuse to answer questions whether they stole anything, or if President Trump had anything to do with their release.

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates arrive back in America after being detained in China for shoplifting. They refuse to answer questions whether they stole anything, or if President Trump had anything to do with their release.

The Associated Press

On Wednesday, the players indeed thanked Trump.

“To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking time to intervene on our behalf,” Riley said, according to The New York Times.

On Thursday morning, the president sent another tweet: “You’re welcome. go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible.”

In the same tweet, Trump said, “HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!”

Hill, Riley and Ball had been required to stay at their hotel in Hangzhou after being questioned about a shoplifting incident. The three players were expected to be under house arrest for 20 days. However, Trump said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to let them go earlier, and they were allowed to fly to the United States on Tuesday.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero said the shoplifting occurred when the team had 90 minutes of free time on Nov. 6 in Hangzhou. He said the three took items from three stores.

On Wednesday, UCLA coach Steve Alford announced the players were suspended indefinitely.

“I’m sorry for stealing from the stores in China,” LiAngelo Ball said, according to The Associated Press. “I’ve learned my lesson from this big mistake, and I’m a hundred percent sure I’ll never make a mistake like this again. It’s going to make a better person from here on out.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played' 1:17

Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played'

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:29

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop 1:03

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

'Yes!' How a touchdown helped spur engagement of Kentucky fan injured in shooting 2:00

'Yes!' How a touchdown helped spur engagement of Kentucky fan injured in shooting

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video