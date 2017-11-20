National

Sheriff's deputy shoots armed man in drunken driving stop

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a drunken driving suspect who authorities said pointed a gun at officers in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Travelers Rest police were chasing a drunken driving suspect around 7 p.m. Sunday and deputies took over as he left the town.

Flood says the suspect rammed one deputy's car before he was stopped. Deputies were negotiating with the man when he pulled a gun and pointed it officers.

Flood said one deputy fired. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man's name wasn't immediately released. The race of the deputy and suspect weren't immediately available Monday morning.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video