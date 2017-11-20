National

The Weather Channel was ready for the Georgia Dome to implode. Until the bus arrived.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 20, 2017 04:06 PM

ATLANTA

The Weather Channel might have captured the perfect shot of the Georgia Dome imploding after 25 years of use. If it weren’t for a bus.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus stopped right in front of the camera just as the former home of the Atlanta Falcons went up in a cloud of dust and debris, so the Weather Channel missed all but the edges of the implosion – after 40 minutes of unobstructed streaming.

The blast happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and in about 15 seconds, most of the structure had collapsed.

Someone in the video can be heard saying: “No, bus, get out the way! Bus! Jesus, get out of the way, bus! Are you...you... (unintelligible). What the f---. God d--- it. D---, lady!”

